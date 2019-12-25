Minamino will help us in a big way - Klopp December 25, 2019 11:12 0:58 min Jurgen Klopp says that new signing Takumi Minamino will prove very useful to Liverpool in the long run. Summaries -Latest Videos 0:32 min Spurs win Chelsea's best of the season - Lampard 0:51 min Minamino adds something different - Klopp 0:58 min Minamino will help us in a big way - Klopp 0:30 min Klopp tries to sing Happy Birthday 0:36 min Ox will not play again this year - Klopp 0:56 min Rashford can become best striker in the world 1:20 min Game Recap: Warriors 113, Timberwolves 104 1:50 min Game Recap: Pelicans 102, Trail Blazers 94 1:23 min Game Recap: Rockets 113, Kings 104 1:53 min Game Recap: Nuggets 113, Suns 111