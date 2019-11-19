Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs struggles November 19, 2019 19:38 1:53 min Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly under pressure to save his Tottenham job, here's what he's said on the matter throughout the season. Interviews Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino -Latest Videos 3:03 min Burundi 0 Morocco 3 0:30 min Enrique Returns to Spain for Euro 2020 1:24 min GAME RECAP: Timberwolves 112, Jazz 102 1:31 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 99, Suns 85 1:57 min GAME RECAP: Mavericks 117, Spurs 110 1:27 min GAME RECAP: Bucks 115, Bulls 101 1:46 min GAME RECAP: Rockets 132, Trail Blazers 108 1:37 min GAME RECAP: Raptors 132, Hornets 96 1:16 min GAME RECAP: Pacers 115, Nets 86 0:47 min Scaloni undecided on who to partner Messi