Manchester United Vs Manchester City - Live Stream
What a moment for Phil Foden! The youngster impressed in the league cup final and starts this week in the Manchester Derby!
Lifelong Blue starting for City in the Manchester Derby...— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 8, 2020
The stage is yours, young man 💙
🔵 #MUNMCI #ManCity pic.twitter.com/dWi8Opft1l
Manchester United have arrived! They will be pleased that Harry Maguire is back in the side today!
Old Trafford: we're here 📍#MUFC #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/53JRXSl1Ip— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 8, 2020
Straight to the team news with Matt Critchley!
TEAM NEWS#MUFC 🔴 De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, James, Martial#ManCity 🔵 Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, B Silva, Sterling, Foden, Aguero#beINPL #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/iprQwrnTTc— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 8, 2020
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of the Manchester Derby! Man United take on cross-city rivals Man City, still looking to make a push into the top four. Whilst Manchester City will be looking to continue the impressive form that has seen them win their last five games in all competitions. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals from the game!