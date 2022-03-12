Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading men's goalscorer in football history as his brilliant hat-trick inspired Manchester United's crucial 3-2 win against Tottenham.

Ronaldo had netted just once in his previous 10 games amid speculation that the Portugal striker was considering his future after less than a season of his second spell with United.

The 37-year-old's commitment was questioned when he reportedly jetted to Portugal last weekend rather than watch his team after being ruled out of their 4-1 defeat at Manchester City with a hip injury.

Even United interim boss Ralf Rangnick conceded he didn't know if Ronaldo was happy at the club.

But Ronaldo proved his commitment to the United cause with a superb display to single-handedly dispatch Tottenham at Old Trafford.

With recently retired NFL legend Tom Brady watching from the stands, Ronaldo bagged his first United treble since 2008.

His brilliant 25-yard drive put United ahead in the 12th minute before Harry Kane equalised with a 35th minute penalty awarded for Alex Telles' handball.

Ronaldo restored United's lead three minutes later from Jadon Sancho's cross, but Harry Maguire's 72nd minute own goal threatened to ruin his evening.

However, Ronaldo headed home from Telles' corner in the 81st minute to claim his 807th career goal, making him the top-scoring men's player in history, according to FIFA statistics, as he surpassed Josef Bican.

Ronaldo's heroics earned a standing ovation from Brady and lifted United into fourth place, while Tottenham are five points behind them in seventh.

