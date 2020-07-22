Manchester United recovered a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham that moved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side into the Premier League top four and saw their opponents safe.

With a result that suited both sides, albeit one that will be celebrated more by the Hammers, United leapfrogged Leicester City - their final-day opponents - as David Moyes’ side pulled four points clear of the relegation zone.

The Old Trafford outfit will clinch Champions League qualification with just a draw at fifth-placed Leicester, although they briefly threatened to follow up their FA Cup exit to Chelsea with another defeat on Wednesday.

Paul Pogba's foolish handball was punished from the penalty spot by the in-form Michail Antonio, but Mason Greenwood struck six minutes into the second half to take United up to third prior to Chelsea's clash with Liverpool.

The hosts had enjoyed a lively start as Lukasz Fabianski made low saves from both Anthony Martial and Greenwood by the third minute, yet their momentum soon waned.

After the West Ham goalkeeper then parried a Marcus Rashford drive with relative ease, the breakthrough came at the other end in first-half stoppage time.

Pogba lifted his arms to block Declan Rice's powerful strike following a free-kick, gifting West Ham a penalty that Antonio tucked away.

But United responded in fine fashion following the restart as an intricate move between Pogba, Martial and Greenwood on the edge of the area ended with the teenager lashing a low finish past Fabianski.

The under-fire David De Gea saved smartly from Jarrod Bowen, before Rice arrowed just wide of the top-right corner, yet United held on for a point that could yet prove pivotal.

They could also have stolen a scarcely deserved victory with five minutes remaining as Odion Ighalo - waiting to break his league duck for United - stabbed wide.