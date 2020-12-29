Marcus Rashford scored in second-half stoppage time to earn Manchester United a 1-0 win over Wolves and send the Red Devils up to second in the Premier League.

In the 93rd minute of a turgid game with few clear chances for either side, the two stars of United's season combined to produce a goal that took their tally to 10 points from their past four games at Old Trafford and ended 2020 on a high.

Wolves failed to capitalise on United's flat display, prioritising their own low block to stifle the threat of fast breaks that brought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men six goals against Leeds United in their previous home game, and defender Romain Saiss was the visitors' most potent attacking force.

But they slipped up late on when they failed to track Rashford's run onto a brilliant Bruno Fernandes pass and the England international's deflected goal extended his side's unbeaten run to nine league matches.