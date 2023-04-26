Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal on beIN SPORTS



So it comes down to this. League leaders Arsenal head to Manchester City, needing nothing less than a victory to keep their Premier League title aspirations in their own hands. As ever, you can follow all the action exclusively on beIN SPORTS.



Manchester City head into the clash on Wednesday evening with a treble in their sights. Having brushed aside Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final now their attention turns to the Premier League and four straight games before a small matter of Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League. After faltering at the final stage so many times in the last few years, Pep and Manchester City seem primed and ready to win it all.



There was no time for tinkering or for the Catalan coach to get into his own head, the equation is simple for the Cityzens, win 11 games and make some history. In truth, Manchester City has been at their indomitable death star of football best for some time, it's been 16 games since they tasted defeat in all competitions and look unstoppable in their current form led by the goalscoring exploits of a certain Norwegian striker.



🔵 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 🔴



Time to take on Arsenal at the Etihad! 👊#ManCity pic.twitter.com/JVPIARXpCb — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2023



With all that has been said, the business end of the season can do funny things to squads and managers. Can we expect a no-tinker squad from Pep? Probably, especially when the likes of Kevin de Buryne, Rodri, and John Stones all stayed on the bench against Sheffield United.



In team news, Nathan Ake is the only injury doubt for Manchester City. Whilst Pep is likely to continue with Algerian attacker Riyad Mahrez after his memorable hat trick at the weekend. Erling Haaland could make some unique Premier League history if he bags a hat trick, meaning that the 22-year-old would surpass Andy Cole and Alan Shearer who scored 34 goals in a 42-game campaign.



Manchester City Predicted Team



Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland



Stadium - Etihad Stadium

Kick-Off - 22:00

Channel - beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online - beIN SPORTS



As for Arsenal, they have suffered a major wobble in the last three games and they look to claim a first Premier League title in 19 years. It's been a rollercoaster of emotion for MIkel Arteta's side lately. From a frustrating yet ultimately fair point at Anfield to two disappointing draws against West Ham and Southampton.



The last game saw Arsenal surge back from 3-1 down to rescue a point in the final minutes, but it felt like a defeat due to the nature of Arsenal throwing the contest away due to sloppy errors, most noticeably from Arron Ramsdale for the opening goal. Now Mikel Arteta will have to pick up his young side for a huge contest at the home of the defending champions.



Whilst many pundits have dismissed Arsenal's charge to the title out of hand, you have to give it to the Gunners who have made a habit of bouncing back from adversity this season, from the last-gasp win against Manchester United to a stoppage-time win against Bournemouth, there is a body of evidence to suggest that somehow Arsenal could pull off a special result. With Champions League football already assured for next season, Arsenal can play City with an element of freedom which could play into the hands of Arteta and his youthful squad.

✊ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔



🆚 Manchester City

🕗 8pm (UK)

🏟️ Etihad Stadium

🏆 Premier League pic.twitter.com/KG4Kau6VT2 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 26, 2023

In team news, William Saliba is still sidelined with a back complaint meaning that Rob Holding will continue at the back. Much to the frustrations of the fanbase, but that frustration can neatly sum up what the North London side are up against in terms of the backing and quality of squad Manchester City.



For a squad player like Rob Holding at Arsenal, Manchester City can turn to Nathan Ake or Reuben Diaz proven international quality. Elsewhere, and Granit Xhaka is expected to shake off the illness that ruled him out of the contest against Southampton. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko should get the nod to start against their former club.



Arsenal Predicted Team



Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus



It promises to be a huge showdown as Arsenal heads to Manchester City with the Premier League title on the line. Watch the drama unfold with beIN SPORTS.