Manchester City Vs Arsenal - LIVE STREAM
Date – Wednesday, June 17, 2020; Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD
Live Updates
Preamble
Pep Guardiola says that his side are not ready.... Hmm not sure about that one!
Hector Bellerin ambling around the Etihad... The Spaniard starts at right-back for the Gunners tonight!
The goalkeepers union is strong at Man City!
Team news! Aguero is on the bench. Eric Garcia starts at the back alongside Laporte. David Silva has the captains armband.
XI | Ederson, Walker, E Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling
SUBS | Carson, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Sane, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Foden
Man City have arrived!
So team news in! First up Arsenal, No Ozil in the team. Kieran Tierney starts at left-back, whilst Pablo Marí starts at center back, he used to play for Manchester City many moons ago!
So! Here we go! Matt Critchley is at the Eithad, and will be giving us an exclusive look at the action behind the scenes!
Good evening! Premier League football is back, and we have a big game at the city of Manchester stadium! Master vs apprentice as Pep takes on former assistant Mikel Arteta. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in.