Manchester City Vs Arsenal - LIVE STREAM

Date – Wednesday, June 17, 2020; Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD

Match Report

Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were on target as Manchester City impressed on their Premier League restart with a convincing 3-0 win over 10-man Arsenal at a wet Etihad Stadium.

It was an unhappy return for former City assistant and now Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, whose positive test for coronavirus led to the postponement of this fixture and decisively moved the Premier League towards suspension in March.

Perhaps it was the three-month hiatus that accounted for David Luiz's forgettable evening, his woeful misjudgement allowing Sterling to score his first goal of 2020 just before the break.

The Brazil defender then saw red for fouling Riyad Mahrez after more poor defending, with De Bruyne converting the 51st-minute penalty.

City's only worry was when Eric Garcia was taken away on a stretcher after an ugly collision with team-mate Ederson, before Foden rounded out the win in the first of 11 additional minutes.

After a minute's silence was observed, players from both sides took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement shortly before kick-off.

Bernd Leno tipped a 20-yard De Bruyne free-kick over the top in a pedestrian opening in which Arsenal lost Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari to injury, with the hapless David Luiz replacing the latter.

City found their groove, though, and Sterling cut in from the left to test Leno, who brilliantly denied David Silva after another slick move by the hosts.

Sterling was then guilty of wastefulness when trying to scoop a close-range effort over Leno as Arsenal's defence became stretched.

But it was third time lucky for Sterling on the stroke of half-time. David Luiz made a complete hash of De Bruyne's throughball and the England forward rifled across Leno on the half-volley.

David Luiz's nightmare continued in the second half when he dragged down Riyad Mahrez and was shown a straight red.

De Bruyne emphatically found the bottom-right corner to end City's run of four missed Premier League penalties.

Leno also denied De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan before there was a sour note to proceedings when Garcia was hurt after being accidentally clattered by his own goalkeeper.

Following a long delay, Foden tapped into an empty goal when fellow substitute Sergio Aguero struck the post.

Live Updates

Preamble

Pep Guardiola says that his side are not ready.... Hmm not sure about that one!



Hector Bellerin ambling around the Etihad... The Spaniard starts at right-back for the Gunners tonight!

The goalkeepers union is strong at Man City!

Team news! Aguero is on the bench. Eric Garcia starts at the back alongside Laporte. David Silva has the captains armband.

XI | Ederson, Walker, E Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling



SUBS | Carson, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Sane, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Foden



Man City have arrived!

So team news in! First up Arsenal, No Ozil in the team. Kieran Tierney starts at left-back, whilst Pablo Marí starts at center back, he used to play for Manchester City many moons ago!

So! Here we go! Matt Critchley is at the Eithad, and will be giving us an exclusive look at the action behind the scenes!



Good evening! Premier League football is back, and we have a big game at the city of Manchester stadium! Master vs apprentice as Pep takes on former assistant Mikel Arteta. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in.