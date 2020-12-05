Pep Guardiola celebrated victory in his 250th game in charge of Manchester City as goals from Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne gave them a 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Sterling opened the scoring for City on Saturday with a clinical finish as he ended a run of six games in all competitions without a goal.

De Bruyne added a second from the penalty spot after Sterling had been clumsily brought down by Fulham's Joachim Andersen.

The Cottagers failed to really test Ederson in the City goal as they managed just a solitary attempt on target in a one-sided contest.

City imposed themselves from the kick-off and Sterling drew a fine near-post save from Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in the third minute.

Guardiola's side were ahead shortly after when Sterling latched on to a slick pass from De Bruyne before he calmly slotted the ball past Areola.

Fulham tried to soak up City's pressure but Scott Parker's tactical plan was in tatters when Andersen upended Sterling in the box as the forward won the 20th Premier League penalty of his career – more than any other player.

De Bruyne, who missed his last penalty against Liverpool, stepped up and sent Areola the wrong way with a confident spot-kick.

A brief mix-up between Ederson and John Stones on the half-hour saw both players breathe a sigh of relief after the latter's backpass rolled wide of the goal with the City keeper off his line.

It was a brief moment of respite for Fulham and Areola was soon called upon again at the other end of the pitch to keep out a Sterling volley.

De Bruyne continued to provide the impetus for City's attacks after the interval and struck the crossbar after he combined well with Gabriel Jesus.

City went into cruise control for the remainder of the game, although Ivan Cavaleiro briefly flickered into life for Fulham when he cut inside and saw a speculative effort saved by Ederson.

Ruben Dias had the best of City's late chances when he met De Bruyne's deep cross at the back post but could not direct his effort on target.