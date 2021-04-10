Manchester City suffered a shock defeat as their seemingly inevitable march to the Premier League title hit a bump in the road with a last-gasp 2-1 loss to 10-man Leeds United.

Pep Guardiola shuffled his pack with this fixture sandwiched between both legs of their Champions League quarter-final with Borussia Dortmund, and his much-changed side fell behind to Stuart Dallas' opener late in the first half.

A red card for Leeds captain Liam Cooper seemingly tilted the game in City's favour and they eventually broke down their undermanned opponents when Ferran Torres equalised 14 minutes from time.

But Marcelo Bielsa's men caught City on the counter as they pressed for the winner, Dallas latching on to Ezgjan Alioski's throughball and sliding his second through Ederson's legs to clinch a remarkable victory for Leeds.