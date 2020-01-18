Man City vs Crystal Palace | Pep Guardiola Press Conference January 18, 2020 10:30 3:13 min Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks ahead to his side's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace on Saturday. Interviews Manchester City Pep Guardiola -Latest Videos 2:48 min Watford vs Tottenham | Mourinho Press Conference 3:13 min Pep Guardiola Press Conference 3:04 min Liverpool vs Man United | Klopp Press Conference 2:06 min Premier League Matchweek 23 Preview 1:27 min The Fast Break | Jan. 17 2:11 min Top 10 | Jan. 17 2:00 min Nightly Notable: Trae Young | Jan. 17 1:40 min GAME RECAP: Grizzlies 113, Cavaliers 109 2:13 min GAME RECAP: Mavericks 120, Trail Blazers 112 1:37 min GAME RECAP: Heat 115, Thunder 108