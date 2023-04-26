Manchester City seized control of the Premier League title race as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a crucial 4-1 rout of crumbling leaders Arsenal on Wednesday.

De Bruyne scored twice and set up John Stones' goal before Erling Haaland capped the demolition at the Etihad Stadium as City showed why they have been champions four times in the last five seasons.

Pep Guardiola's side have trailed unexpected pace-setters Arsenal for much of the campaign, but the Gunners have choked over the last month while battle-hardened City show no signs of being affected by the pressure.

Second placed City are now just two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand.

City will become champions for a third successive season if they win six of their last seven matches.

Few would bet against them after a blistering run of seven consecutive league victories reeled in Arsenal.

Unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions, City have won 13 of their past 14 games as they chase a remarkable treble.

They booked an FA Cup final date with Manchester United last weekend and face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

While City eye a memorable end to the season, Arsenal, who were eight points clear at the start of April, have failed to win any of their last four league games.

Arsenal's third defeat against City in 2023 could prove the final blow to their hopes of winning the title for the first time in 19 years.

Mikel Arteta's young team have lost their nerve at the worst possible time, with three successive draws, featuring two blown two-goals leads, followed by their first loss in 11 league games.

De Bruyne started the demolition in the seventh minute when he took Haaland's deft pass and surged towards the Arsenal area before smashing a low strike past Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards.

Stones rewarded City's incessant pressure on the stroke of half-time when he headed in De Bruyne's free-kick, with the goal awarded by VAR after initially being disallowed for offside.

