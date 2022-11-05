Erling Haaland fired Manchester City to the top of the Premier League as the champions recovered from Joao Cancelo's dismissal to clinch a last-gasp 2-1 win against Fulham.

Pep Guardiola's side led through Julian Alvarez's first half goal at the Etihad Stadium.

Fulham equalised before the interval when Andreas Pereira converted a penalty awarded for Cancelo's foul on Harry Wilson, with the City left-back sent off much to Guardiola's visible disgust.

But Haaland was the hero yet again after missing City's last two matches due to illness and a foot problem.

On as a substitute, Haaland scored a stoppage-time penalty to notch his 23rd goal in 16 competitive City appearances since his close-season move from Borussia Dortmund.

City's seventh successive home league win lifted them one point above previous leaders Arsenal, who can go back to the top of the table with a win at London rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

Alvarez opened the scoring after 17 minutes, racing onto a fine through ball from Ilkay Gundogan and firing in a powerful shot off the underside of the crossbar.

But 11 minutes later Cancelo barged Wilson off the ball as the Fulham winger broke through on goal.

Darren England brandished a red card and Fulham midfielder Pereira, formerly of City's arch-rivals Manchester United, sent Ederson the wrong way with his spot-kick.

However, Haaland came on with half an hour left and turned the tide in City's favour.

Antonee Robinson's foul on Kevin De Bruyne in the 90th minute conceded a penalty that Norway striker Haaland fired past Bernd Leno.