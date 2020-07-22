Gareth Messenger

Date – Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020; Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD

Liverpool will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the very first time when they welcome Champions League-chasing Chelsea to Anfield in their final home game of an unforgettable season.

It will be a trophy presentation with a difference given the lack of fans in the stadium, with a special podium set to be erected on the Kop and club icon Kenny Dalglish being drafted in to hand out the medals.

It is a moment which has been longed for by Liverpool fans for a generation and will mark the crowning glory of a season which will go down in English football history

Liverpool will, therefore, be hoping to mark a celebratory occasion with victory over the team that handed them the title with seven games to spare when Chelsea beat Manchester City.



Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

While the main event for the hosts will be after the game, the match itself is of paramount importance to the visitors as they look to secure a top-four spot with a game to spare.

Frank Lampard's side remains in pole position to claim one of the two remaining top-four spots, but there is little margin for error heading into a difficult season-ending double-header away to Liverpool and at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea could even be knocked down to fourth place by the time this match kicks off with Manchester United hosting West Ham United in the earlier kick-off, but should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lose, then Chelsea’s top-four hopes would be guaranteed before a ball is even kicked at Anfield.

Despite that, one win is all the Blues need to seal Champions League football next season. That alone would constitute a successful first season in charge for Chelsea's club-record goalscorer.

Chelsea Predicted Team

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

