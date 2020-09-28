Liverpool vs Arsenal - Live Stream

Liverpool are here... Can they make it three wins from three in the league?

Team news! Four changes for Arsenal, El Neny, Maitland-Niles, Tierney and David Luiz come into the side! As for Liverpool, no Thiago tonight which will be a major blow. Allison starts in goal, whilst summer signing Diego Jota is on the bench!

Plenty of penalty drama over the weekend, Richard Keys with the latest news that the handball rule will be changed up this season!

Gigi is up for tonight! Wonder if he will start?

Matt Critchley has some early team-news from Anfield!



Plenty of classic encounters between these two down the years, who remembers Andrei Arshavin's four-goal haul!



So here we go! A mouthwatering Premier League encounter for a Monday evening! This should be a big one! Plenty of goals and penalty incidents so far... will we get that tonight?!



Good evening! Welcome to the Live blog for Liverpool vs Arsenal, the reigning champions take on the Gunners at Anfield! The game tonight will be a marker for Mikel Arteta on just how far Arsenal have come under the rookie coach, who did defeat Liverpool to lift the Community shield earlier in the season. Join me for the build up, team news and goals as they go in!