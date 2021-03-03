Aarran Summers



Every point is critical for Liverpool from now until the end of the season. Their defence of the title is almost at an end; it has been a season of the most extraordinary lows for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It was not long ago that Liverpool was enjoying a sensational 68-game unbeaten run at their home. It was the second-longest run in English top-flight history. Now that has all changed. Injuries, rumours of conflict behind the scenes and personal tragedies have left Liverpool on the verge of losing five consecutive home league games for the first time.



What a difference a year makes. The statistics are not kind for Liverpool. There is no win in seven at Anfield, and they are yet to win a league game at home in 2021. Add to that just one goal in their last five matches. Liverpool needs a win from anywhere, so perhaps it is a masterclass of an understatement to assume that their victory over bottom side Sheffield United last time out was significant. Liverpool are still fighting for European football next season. They are only two points off a top-four finish and just a single point and position behind their opponents, Chelsea.



In team news, Klopp may see the return of some key players. Alisson could make his way into the starting eleven following the tragic death of his father in Brazil. Fabinho and Diogo Jota are also expected to return.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane



Date- Thursday, 4th March 2021 Kick-Off – 23:15 Mecca

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN Live Stream - beIN CONNECT





Thomas Tuchel’s arrival has coincided with a considerable change of fortunes for Chelsea, and they remain unbeaten under the German. Chelsea has won four of their last five away matches in all competitions under their new coach and currently sit fifth in the Premier League table. The next two games will be critical for the Stamford Bridge outfit, with Liverpool and Everton to come. Defeat in either could have enormous ramifications for European football next season.



Chelsea continues to surprise many, however, and they came away with a goalless draw to Manchester United last time out. A good result for Chelsea considering Manchester United’s own away record.



In team news, Tuchel has very little to worry about regarding his selection. Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to undergo a late fitness test after being injured against Manchester United. At the same time, Thiago Silva has already returned to training.



Chelsea Predicted Team

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Kante, James, Alonso, Kovacic, Werner, Abraham, Mount



Chelsea have not beaten Liverpool in a league game at Anfield since 2014. Thursday’s encounter represents their best chance in nearly a decade. Liverpool, though, will look to continue their impressive victory over Sheffield United. It promises to be a close affair on Merseyside, and you can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.