Liverpool not aiming for 100 points - Klopp January 30, 2020 14:47 0:51 min 70 points on 29 January. 14 games to play with another 42 points up for grabs. But Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool aren't aiming for to break the 100 point record. Interviews Liverpool Jurgen Klopp