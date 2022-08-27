Liverpool equalled the Premier League's record win with a 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth.

Liverpool stole the spotlight as they recovered from Monday's lacklustre 2-1 loss at Manchester United in astonishing style.

After three games without a win, the Reds rebounded by equalling Manchester United's 9-0 wins against Ipswich in 1995 and Southampton in 2021, as well as Leicester's thrashing of Southampton in 2019.

It took just three minutes for Luis Diaz to strike at Anfield as the Colombia winger headed home Roberto Firmino's cross.

Three minutes later, Liverpool moved further ahead as Harvey Elliott bagged his first Premier League goal with a 20-yard curler.

Trent Alexander-Arnold rifled into the top corner from 25 yards in the 28th minute.

After providing three assists, Firmino scored himself with close-range volley to put the result beyond doubt by the 31st minute.

Virgil Van Dijk headed in Andrew Robertson's corner on the stroke of half-time as Liverpool scored five in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time.

Chris Mepham's own goal from Alexander-Arnold's 46th minute cross was followed by Firmino grabbing the seventh in the 62nd minute.

Fabio Carvalho's first goal since his summer move from Fulham made it eight in the 80th minute.

Diaz notched the historic ninth from Kostas Tsimikas' corner with five minutes left as Liverpool equalled their biggest ever top-flight margin of victory, set against Palace in 1989.

"We wanted to show a reaction. Getting to be the best version of ourselves. We scored wonderful goals," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said.

"The game settled and we kept scoring. It was about keep going. Not to humiliate Bournemouth, we couldn't respect them more, but a really good day for us."