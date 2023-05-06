Liverpool closed to within one point of fourth-placed Manchester United as Mohamed Salah's solitary goal was enough for a sixth consecutive win for Jurgen Klopp's men.

The controversy came before a ball was kicked at Anfield as boos and jeers from the Liverpool fans drowned out the national anthem to mark the coronation.

Once the action got underway, Liverpool's goal king Salah fired home his 30th goal of the season from Virgil van Dijk's header.

United and Newcastle are still strong favourites to secure a place in the Champions League as they have two games in hand.

But Liverpool are at least applying the pressure thanks to their best run of form in a disappointing season.