Joel Richards

All of the doubts, all of the heartache endured and a lifetime of goading from rivals is over. Liverpool Football Club are champions of England once more, and the champions wall at Anfield and Melwood can be updated to show that this historic club has now won 19 league titles.

After a lifetime of listening to my Dad, Uncles and Grandads harp on about the glory years of the 1970s and 1980s, I and anyone else from my generation and the one below have a success of our own to celebrate that proves we’re the country’s finest. Having dreamt for so long of just how it would feel on the day it was all confirmed, it feels like a lifetime’s ambition has finally been fulfilled and I am ecstatic beyond belief to be able to celebrate what has been a spectacular season.

Even though I’m unable to celebrate at close quarters with friends or family, the jubilation I feel will no doubt last for a long time until the next visit back to Merseyside where this triumph will be remembered for years to come. A club littered with historical achievements now has another to boast of even if it took longer than anticipated.

For Jurgen Klopp and his team, they will forever be eulogised and immortalised as one of the best ever teams this club has produced even if they’d already shown it in the years prior. Now that they have cemented their status as England’s No.1, their claims have been further enhanced when debating their brilliance amongst Bill Shankly’s title winners, Bob Paisley’s all-conquering behemoths, as well as Kenny Dalglish’s boys of 1988 who the Kop still sing “have never seen a side so great” to this day.

As ever though, Liverpool’s success hasn’t been done the easy way.

On the surface, a colossal lead at the top of the table doesn’t tell half the story as this side has fought, and at times benefited from huge slices of luck, to get to where they are. However, that is surely the sign of champions as even the great United teams of the 90’s and 00’s were lauded for their late winners and close shaves.

Yes, 14 of their wins have been by one goal and performances at times haven’t been outstanding, but this team’s biggest quality is its mentality which was evident during last season and none more so than when they dramatically overturned a three-goal deficit to defeat Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final.

It hasn’t all been nitty-gritty though. Take the thrashings of Everton and Leicester City before the turn of the year as fine examples of this team’s continued danger in attack, and their ability to overwhelm their opponents with high-octane pressure and a front three who don’t give you a moment’s rest. That’s before we even discuss the full-backs whose deadly pin-point crosses and ability to overlap have caught many a defence out.

Unfortunately, we can’t ignore what will no doubt overshadow this triumph and life in general in 2020. The Coronavirus pandemic has slightly took away from what has been an unforgettable season, and the fact no fans will be present when Jordan Henderson finally gets his hands on the Premier League trophy will sour what would have been a special moment.

Throw in the prospect of no homecoming parade to rival the unforgettable scenes that greeted the Reds after their Champions League triumph last year, there’s bound to be a bittersweet feel to what was supposed to be the biggest party the city of Liverpool has ever seen in living memory.

But let’s not end on a low note. The only thing that should matter is Liverpool were able to finish what has been a magnificent campaign and that the record books will not have an asterisk next to their number of title successes. This is a day for Reds fans around the world to savour, and the hope that this is just the continuation of what could be another golden period in the club’s history.