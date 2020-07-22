Liverpool Vs Chelsea - Live Stream

Match Report

Liverpool held off a Christian Pulisic-inspired comeback as the runaway Premier League champions overcame Chelsea 5-3 ahead of the trophy presentation at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's title winners got into the party spirit as they were involved in an eight-goal thriller on Merseyside in their final home game of an unforgettable season, though there was little sign of the late drama to come when they led 4-1.

Naby Keita's right-footed rocket opened the scoring, and there was a long-awaited home goal for Roberto Firmino - his first in the league since March 2019 - early in the second half.

The impressive Pulisic helped the Blues battle back to 4-3, raising hopes of clinching the draw they required to make certain of a top-four finish, but Liverpool had the last word, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slamming home to secure the win.

Live Video

Goal! Pick that one out! Trent Alexander Arnold with a thunderous free-kick!

Goal! Liverpool open the scoring with a Naby Keita screamer!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for the Champions! Naby Keita comes in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin!

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



Here's how we line up against @ChelseaFC in our final Anfield game of the season

Team news, Chelsea first! Once change, Kepa is back in goal! Not sure if that's a good or a bad thing for Chelsea...

Now back on the pitch... warm ups are well underway here! Around 30 minutes till game time! Team news incoming!

Just over half an hour until kick-off and warm-ups are underway!

Now doesn't that look nice!

One positive for the Liverpool team is that friends and family have been allowed to join the title celebration party!

Family members of the Liverpool players will now be allowed inside Anfield for the celebrations! #LFCchampions



Family members of the Liverpool players will now be allowed inside Anfield for the celebrations!

It's an interesting take from Richard Keys...

The mass gathering outside Anfield is causing concern. @richardajkeys questions whether the celebration should have been shelved until it was safe. #LFCchampions



The mass gathering outside Anfield is causing concern. @richardajkeys questions whether the celebration should have been shelved until it was safe.

Chelsea have also arrived! This is an important game for the Blues as they look to secure Champions League football next season! Lampards boys have plenty of motivation to spoil the title party!

Check this view of the Reds arriving at Anfield! Despite calls to stay away from Jurgen Klopp, the fans have turned out in force!

So tonight is the night Liverpool fans! The Premier League trophy will be presented on the Kop! Bet you are loving this!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream of Liverpool Vs Chelsea! The Champions will be crowned tonight on the Kop, but can Chelsea gatecrash the party? Join me for the build up, Live stream and goals as they go in!