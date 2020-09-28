Liverpool vs Arsenal - Live Stream

Diogo Jota scored on his Premier League debut for Liverpool after Andy Robertson had earlier made amends for a big error as the champions recorded a 3-1 comeback victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

The Gunners had defeated Liverpool twice over the past two months and, like their hosts, entered this fixture with a perfect start, but Mikel Arteta's men were unable to build on a lead gifted to them by Robertson 25 minutes in.

The left-back inadvertently set up Alexandre Lacazette to score for the visitors completely against the run of play, only for Sadio Mane to equalise 147 seconds later.

Robertson then completed the swift turnaround by putting Liverpool in front before substitute Jota sealed things late on as Jurgen Klopp's side continued their promising start to their title defence.

Diego Jota wraps up the game at the death! A comprehensive win for the Reds!

Goal! Liverpool complete the comeback! Andrew Robertson makes amends for the error!

Goal! Liverpool hit back immediately! Sadio Mane with a tap in!

Goal! Somehow Arsenal has the lead?! A horrendous error from Andrew Robertson hands Lacazette the goal!

Peep! We are underway at Anfield!

Liverpool are here... Can they make it three wins from three in the league?

Team news! Four changes for Arsenal, El Neny, Maitland-Niles, Tierney and David Luiz come into the side! As for Liverpool, no Thiago tonight which will be a major blow. Allison starts in goal, whilst summer signing Diego Jota is on the bench!

Plenty of penalty drama over the weekend, Richard Keys with the latest news that the handball rule will be changed up this season!

beIN SPORTS sources say the handball rule will be altered following early criticisms this season.#beINPL #PL 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/y1Rv9uxoPu — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 28, 2020

Gigi is up for tonight! Wonder if he will start?

Matt Critchley has some early team-news from Anfield!



Plenty of classic encounters between these two down the years, who remembers Andrei Arshavin's four-goal haul!



So here we go! A mouthwatering Premier League encounter for a Monday evening! This should be a big one! Plenty of goals and penalty incidents so far... will we get that tonight?!



Good evening! Welcome to the Live blog for Liverpool vs Arsenal, the reigning champions take on the Gunners at Anfield! The game tonight will be a marker for Mikel Arteta on just how far Arsenal have come under the rookie coach, who did defeat Liverpool to lift the Community shield earlier in the season. Join me for the build up, team news and goals as they go in!