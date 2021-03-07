Fulham boosted their survival hopes as they inflicted a sixth consecutive Premier League home defeat on Liverpool, winning 1-0 at Anfield.

Mario Lemina's strike close to the half-time break earned the visitors a deserved three points that means only goal difference separates them from safety.

It also extended a dreadful run of form for the Premier League champions, whose hopes of qualifying for any form of European football next term now look under huge threat.

No doubt encouraged by their hosts' woeful recent form, Fulham made the brighter start.

They twice went close when Josh Maja flicked an unorthodox effort just past the post before Ademola Lookman drove wide after cutting into the box too easily.

And, though Liverpool looked to respond through Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian was unable to hit the target after getting in behind on two occasions.

Fulham kept the pressure on, with only a brave Alisson stop and an excellent Neco Williams block denying Maja and Lookman respectively.

And the Reds could not deny them before half-time, with Lemina picking Salah's pocket at the edge of the box before arrowing a brilliant low effort into the far corner.

Liverpool showed improvement following the break, Diogo Jota stinging the palms of Alphonse Areola with a well-struck left-footed volley just inside the box.

But their desperation to get back into the game led to gaps opening up, which Ivan Cavaleiro almost exploited in shooting wide after pinching the ball in midfield and breaking at pace.

Shortly after that chance, Jurgen Klopp looked to his bench for inspiration, introducing Sadio Mane in place of Georginio Wijnaldum.

And the Senegalese nearly levelled just minutes into his cameo, sending a looping header onto the post from Naby Keita's cross.

But that was as close as Liverpool came across a final 25 minutes that featured surprisingly few uncomfortable moments for Fulham, who were good value for their win.

What does it mean? Fulham give themselves a chance

Having looked dead and buried earlier in the season, Fulham are now only in the Premier League's bottom three by virtue of goal difference.

As the form team in that part of the division, Scott Parker's side will now fancy their chances of reeling in Brighton and Hove Albion or Newcastle United before the campaign comes to a close.

What's next?

Liverpool must shake off another Anfield defeat quickly as they head to Budapest for the 'home' leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Fulham, meanwhile, have six days to prepare for hosting Premier League champions in waiting Manchester City at Craven Cottage.