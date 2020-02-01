Antonio Rudiger marked his 100th appearance for Chelsea with an unlikely brace but Frank Lampard's side are still looking for a first Premier League away win in 2020 after a 2-2 draw at Leicester City.

The battle between third and fourth in the Premier League table sparked into life after the interval, Chelsea going ahead at the King Power Stadium when Rudiger nodded in Mason Mount's corner.

However, Chelsea's lead lasted less than 10 minutes, Harvey Barnes drawing the hosts level with the aid of a deflection off Reece James to leave Willy Caballero - picked ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga - no chance.

The Argentine goalkeeper, making his first league start since May 2019, had little chance of keeping out Leicester's second goal, Ben Chilwell popping up at the back post to convert Youri Tielemans' low cross by sweeping the ball in with his right foot.

Yet, just like their opponents, the Foxes failed to hold on to their advantage.

Having converted at one end, Chilwell was beaten to Mount's delivery from out wide by Rudiger, who sent a looping header over Kasper Schmeichel and into the net in the 71st minute.

The hosts had the better opportunities to score late in proceedings, Jonny Evans heading wide before Barnes also failed to hit the target when clean through, while there was the late drama of a VAR check when the ball struck Rudiger's hand in the area deep into stoppage time.

Still, the result means Leicester remain eight points clear of the team directly below them, with Chelsea left nervously looking over their shoulder as they occupy the final Champions League berth.