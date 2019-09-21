Mitch Freeley

Match Report

James Maddison's superb long-range strike helped Leicester City come from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 following VAR controversy at the King Power Stadium.

Harry Kane's brilliant improvised finish saw Spurs head into half-time with the advantage on Saturday but a spirited Leicester, who had seen an Ayoze Perez goal chalked off early on, fought back following the interval.

After a Serge Aurier strike had been ruled out by VAR due to the tightest of offside decisions, Ricardo Pereira got the Foxes back on level terms when he arrived to convert Jamie Vardy's low cross.

Leicester's comeback was then crowned when the impressive Maddison struck from distance five minutes from time.

The result means Tottenham have still not won an away game in the Premier League since January, while Leicester climb above them into the top four.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! James Maddison arrows the ball into the bottom corner! A fine goal by the English playmaker!

Chance! Serge Aurier's cross-come-shot flies wide!

Goa! What a turn around from Leicester! Minutes after Spurs had a goal chalked off for the finest of margins! Ricardo Pereira turns the ball in at the back post!

No Goal! Spurs on the counter! Harry Kane picks out Serge Aurier who arrows the ball into the bottom corner! Oh no! VAR has picked up Son Heung-min being inches offside in the build-up! Disallowed!

Chance! What a stop from Gazzaniga to deny Jamie Vardy, although the shot seemed a little tame from the English striker!

Chance! Into the second half! Lamela smashes a shot over the bar!

Peep! That insane Harry Kane goal gives Spurs the lead heading into the break!

Goal! Spurs take the lead! Somehow, a stumbling Harry Kane finds the top corner! A goal of sublime quality!

Chance! Leicester City go close! Ayoze Pérez can't quite turn the ball in!

Chance! James Maddison drives into the box skipping around players! His shot is saved by Paulo Gazzaniga!

Chance! James Maddison drives a shot just wide! It's been a lively start at the King Power!

Chance! An early effort for Spurs! Son flashes a shot wide!

Peep! Spurs get us underway at the King Power!

Live Updates

Preamble

John Barnes labelling Richard Keys "Piers Morgan" which seems quite fair...

James Maddison has been impressive this season. Can the midfielder be the difference-maker for the Foxes today?

Harry Kane to find the back of the net today? I think so!

A huge game in prospect for deputy keeper Paulo Gazzaniga!

Now for Leicester! Two changes from the side that lost to Manchester United! Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes come in with Demarai Gray and Hamza Choudhury dropping to the bench!

Team news! No Hugo Loris, he's out due to his wife giving birth. Paulo Gazzaniga comes in. Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura have to settle for a place on the bench.

Potch is looking sensational in that cap...

A lovely afternoon in prospect at the King Power! How do you think this will finish up?

Spurs have arrived! Can they bounce back from their midweek draw against Olympiacos?

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Leicester Vs Tottenham in the Premier League! Leicester will be looking to test their top-four credentials against a Tottenham side who stuttered in the Champions League midweek, and who will be looking to continue their solid start to the season. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and yes, even the goals as they go in!