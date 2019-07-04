Frank Lampard has been appointed as Chelsea's new head coach, returning to the club where he enjoyed his best years as a player.

Lampard only ventured into management in 2018-19 but impressed with Derby County as he led the Rams to the Championship play-off final.

Derby went down 2-1 to Aston Villa at Wembley, but Lampard has nevertheless been handed a dream return to Stamford Bridge following Maurizio Sarri's move to Juventus.

To mark Lampard's move, we take a look at some of his finest moments in a Chelsea shirt.

SECURING CHELSEA'S FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE

Lampard ensured his name would forever go down in Chelsea folklore on April 30, 2005, when his double secured the Blues' first Premier League title, ending a 50-year wait for a league crown.

Bolton Wanderers had been on top in the first half, but Lampard put Chelsea ahead in the 60th minute when he cut inside Vincent Candela and hammered in across Jussi Jaaskelainen. The victory was wrapped up soon after - Lampard driving clear on the counter before coolly rounding Jaaskelainen and clinch the title in style.

COMING CLOSE TO THE BALLON D'OR

Lampard scored 13 league goals and provided 18 assists during a stellar 2004-05 campaign, and his strong form continued into the following season.

The midfielder was only beaten to the 2005 Ballon d'Or by Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho, with Steven Gerrard finishing behind him in the voting.

CAMP NOU CHIP

Lampard scored an iconic Champions League goal on October 31, 2006, when he hauled Chelsea level against Barcelona with an audacious effort.

The ball looked to have run away from him, but Lampard managed to turn it back under his control before sending an exquisite chip from the tightest of angles over goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GLORY

After losing on penalties to Manchester United in the 2008 final, Chelsea finally tasted Champions League success four years later.

Facing Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, Chelsea forced extra time when Didier Drogba cancelled out Thomas Muller's 83rd-minute opener. The Blues put the Moscow failure behind them in the shoot-out - Lampard scoring his spot-kick before Drogba hammered in to secure European glory.

RECORD BREAKER

Bobby Tambling's record of 202 Chelsea goals had looked safe for another season heading into the penultimate match of the 2012-13 Premier League campaign, even more so when Christian Benteke put Aston Villa ahead and Ramires was dismissed before half-time.

But Lampard stepped up to save Chelsea. He thumped home from Eden Hazard's cutback before notching a record-breaking 203rd time for the Blues when he rounded off a slick move late on.

The midfielder would go on to reach 211 before leaving in 2014.