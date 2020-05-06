Joel Richards

Jurgen Klopp is not one to rest on his laurels.

Despite an incredible spell that has seen his side win three trophies and build an unassailable 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League, the Liverpool boss is eager to build what would be another golden era in the club’s history.

In an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS, Klopp says he never anticipated the level of success he has already achieved at Anfield: “That's a situation you cannot dream about unless you are a little bit silly and I'm not that silly so I never considered it.

“Last season 97 points was absolutely exceptional what we play in a league where opponents can get even more points like Manchester City. It was close but it was a nice race and we enjoyed it.

Although disappointment came in the Premier League, the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund coach secured the first trophy of his Anfield reign with victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final. Reflecting on that night in Madrid, Klopp said: “Winning this wonderful competition was very special and we enjoyed that a lot. But we always knew that this wasn't the end but the beginning of something and that's why we tried to continue and it's obviously worked well.”

Since then, further success followed for the Reds with the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup added to the Anfield trophy cabinet over the last 12 months. A further addition was expected with the huge lead in the Premier League leaving Klopp’s charges requiring six points to seal the club’s first league title in 30 years.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has currently put paid to any possible celebrations for the time being and it remains to be seen if, or when, Liverpool will get their opportunity to finish the job.

Nevertheless, Klopp is still determined to add further success when football resumes. The reigning FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year said: “The virus stopped the league, but still the achievement so far and the performances from all the boys in the team have been absolutely incredible.

“I am young enough that I want to achieve more things and this is such a wonderful club. We really want to write our own story and to make our own history and that's why we will not stop after this season whatever happens. There are a lot of things for us to achieve in the future and we will try that.”