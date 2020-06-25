Joel Richards - @JoelRichards91

When thinking about where Liverpool was upon Jurgen Klopp’s arrival, it is staggering to think of the transformative effect one man can have on a football club.

Much like Bill Shankly when he transformed a then struggling Second Division outfit after arriving in 1959, Klopp’s appointment in October 2015 galvanised a club that struggled to build on an unexpected title challenge in 2013-14 and had lost their way under Brendan Rodgers.

Although there were plenty of ups and downs in the early days as he adjusted to life in England, the former Borussia Dortmund boss still managed to reach two cup finals in his first season and re-ignite hope amongst the club’s fanbase once again. Klopp’s brand of heavy metal football got Anfield rocking to a new beat and unforgettable European nights were back on the agenda.

What was evident from the beginning of Klopp’s tenure has been the clear sign of progress at every juncture: from 8th place in 2015-16 to consecutive 4th place finishes in the following campaigns, Champions League qualification has once again become a regular occurrence but that wouldn’t be the limit of Liverpool’s ambitions under this manager.

While the club’s fortunes were changing for the better, Klopp aided by Sporting Director Michael Edwards, was busy building a team that could challenge the financial might of Manchester City and by 2017-18 the fruits of their labour began to reap great reward.

Liverpool’s free-flowing football was on display for all of Europe as a memorable run to the Champions League final was littered with barnstorming victories against Porto, City and Roma in the knockout stages. Chief protagonists were the feared front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, while the January addition of Virgil Van Dijk shored up what had been an exposed defence throughout Klopp’s tenure.

Defeat against Real Madrid in Kyiv may have dampened the mood slightly, but time has since proved it to be another stepping stone that has taken the Reds to the next level and brought success that Kopites have so desperately craved. Further bolstered by another game-changing signing in goalkeeper Alisson, Liverpool would push Pep Guardiola’s side all the way in the Premier League in 2018-19 before another dramatic European campaign that ended in glory in Madrid.

That elusive first trophy achieved Klopp’s own personal target from his unveiling at Anfield in 2015 when he said “in four years I am pretty sure we will have won a title.” Soon afterwards the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup were added to the Anfield trophy cabinet, and those honours are now joined by the biggest and most desired of all: the Premier League.

This season’s triumph has further cemented the remarkable job Klopp and his backroom staff have achieved in almost five years. Aided and abetted by a relatively young squad packed with world-class talent, this isn’t the ending of their cycle: it appears to be just the beginning as Liverpool bid to build a new dynasty of sustained success.

It can’t be underestimated just how the charismatic man from Glatten has turned around the fortunes of a club that had faded into mediocrity. Klopp’s bond with the fans has been almost reminiscent to that of Shankly’s and it is no wonder that the German is loved and adored by those who follow the club with a fervent passion.

His time at Anfield has been like that of a Delorean Dynamite that has driven this club back into the elite level of European football, and when his time on Merseyside comes to an end there will no doubt be calls for a permanent tribute to be placed somewhere outside the stadium that he has brought the good times back to.