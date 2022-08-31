Erling Haaland hit a second successive hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Nottingham Forest 6-0, while leaders Arsenal extended their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

City and Arsenal have set the early pace, but Liverpool are gathering momentum after snatching a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Newcastle.

Haaland has made a blistering start since his £50 million ($58 million) move from Borussia Dortmund in the close-season and the Norway striker's latest goal spree set a Premier League record.

Haaland's tally of nine goals after his first five appearances is a new high in the Premier League era, beating the previous mark of eight set by City legend Sergio Aguero and Micky Quinn.

Inspired by Haaland's first-half treble, Pep Guardiola's unbeaten side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium, reaching 19 goals from just five games.

City went ahead in the 12th minute when Phil Foden's cross reached Haaland, who poked home from close range.

Haaland, whose father Alfie played for Forest between 1993 and 1997, struck again from close range in the 23rd minute after Foden's run was halted by a Neco Williams tackle that diverted the ball into the Norwegian's path.

Haaland was impossible for Forest to handle and he sealed his treble eight minutes later with a header from virtually on the goal-line after John Stones nodded across the six-yard box.

Haaland is only the seventh player to score a hat-trick in successive Premier League appearances.

Even with Kevin De Bruyne starting on the bench, the champions were unstoppable and Joao Cancelo curled into the top corner from 20 yards in the 50th minute.

Argentine forward Julian Alvarez celebrated his first Premier League start for City following his move from River Plate with a goal on the hour as the 22-year-old slotted home from Riyad Mahrez's pass.

Alvarez lashed in his second in the 87th minute to seal City's biggest win since a 7-0 rout of Leeds in December.