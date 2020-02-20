Guardiola has 100 per cent confidence in Man City appeal By beIN SPORTS February 20, 2020 13:01 1:15 min Pep Guardiola believes ManCity will overturn their European ban from UEFA. Interviews Premier League -Latest Videos 1:15 min Guardiola has 100 per cent confidence in Man City 0:29 min I'm not going to answer your question - Mourinho 0:30 min Federer to miss French Open 2:44 min Manchester City 2-0 West Ham 4:04 min Report: Atalanta 4-1 Valencia 3:11 min Tottenham 0 - 1 RB Leipzig 24:56 min News Summary 4:20 min AlSadd 3- 0 Sepahan 3:57 min Report: Dortmund 2-1 PSG 4:04 min Report: Atletico 1-0 Liverpool