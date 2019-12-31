Greenwood has helped fill Lukaku void - Solskjaer December 31, 2019 14:36 0:49 min Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side are no longer missing Romelu Lukaku's goals up front, thanks in part to youngster Mason Greenwood. Interviews -Latest Videos 1:01 min Real Madrid back in training 1:51 min Alex Ferguson celebrates 78th birthday 2:03 min Game Recap: Suns 122, Trail Blazers 116 1:44 min Game Recap: Jazz 104, Pistons 81 1:34 min Game Recap: Bucks 123, Bulls 102 1:58 min Game Recap: Timberwolves 122, Nets 115 1:42 min Game Recap: Wizards 123, Heat 105 1:42 min Game Recap: Hawks 101, Magic 93 0:45 min I told you already! Nuno rages over VAR questions 0:59 min 5 Things about Dortmund signing Haaland