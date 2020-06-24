Gary Cahill Reaction June 25, 2020 00:17 1:32 min Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill admitted that the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool had left him with a bitter taste Premier League -Latest Videos 1:32 min Gary Cahill Reaction 2:40 min Jurgen Klopp Reaction 3:55 min Real Madrid 2-0 Real Mallorca - Match Report 4:30 min Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace - Match Report 3:59 min Report: Man Utd 3-0 Sheff Utd 0:43 min La Liga Preview: Real Madrid v Mallorca 0:55 min Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Preview 4:01 min Report: Levante 0-1 Atletico Madrid 3:53 min Premier League: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 30 3:31 min Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao - Match Report