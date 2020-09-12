Watch the Live Match Stream for Fulham Vs Arsenal via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Arsenal made a convincing start to the new Premier League season as debutants Willian and Gabriel impressed in a 3-0 win at Fulham.

Willian set up Gabriel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score second-half goals after helping to force Alexandre Lacazette's unmissable opener.

Mikel Arteta's side lost their final two away league games of 2019-20 to Tottenham and Aston Villa, but victory at Craven Cottage was comfortably in their grasp as soon as Lacazette struck eight minutes in to become the first player to score the first goal of a Premier League season on two occasions.

Scott Parker's men enjoyed nearly half of the possession but offered scant threat to the Gunners' goal as the challenge facing last season's Championship play-off winners was laid bare.

Fulham started positively but fell behind in disappointing fashion, Lacazette tapping in after Marek Rodak had saved from Willian, all after Aubameyang had been allowed to chase and retrieve a loose ball in the hosts' box.

Willian almost scored his first Arsenal goal with his first shot, the Brazilian striking the base of the left-hand post from a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Gabriel, who been largely untroubled in defence in the first half, made a telling contribution at the other end four minutes into the second half, diverting Willian's corner past Rodak with his shoulder.

It was 3-0 before the hour mark, Willian switching play to Aubameyang after winning back the ball in the Fulham half and the Gunners striker curling a fine finish into the top-right corner.

Michael Hector cleared off the line to deny Aubameyang a second and prevent Fulham's first game back in the top flight from becoming worse.

Goals!





Goal! Arsenal go 3-0 up with a stunner from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang!

Goal! Arsenal have an early lead! Lacazette with the goal!

Live Updates

Preamble

Fulham have arrived!

Now for Arsenal! Summer signings Willian and Gabriel start! Mohamed Elneny comes into midfield, whilst Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line!

📋 Team news for our first @PremierLeague game of the season...



🇧🇷 @biel_m04 makes his first start

🇬🇧 @RobHolding95 and @KieranTierney1 both in defence

🇧🇷 There's also a debut for @WillianBorges88



#️⃣ #FULARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2020

Team news is in! Scott Parker is playing a similar side that won the Championship Play-offs! Keeper Alphonse Areola is on the pitch, whilst Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrović will be a threat from the bench!

Are we excited?!? So good to have the Premier League back!

So here we go! What a return to Premier League action for Fulham!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Stream for Fulham Vs Arsenal, after the shortest break of all time, Premier League football is back! Join me for all the build-up, team news and action from the game at Craven Cottage.