Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he was saddened by the abuse former boss Arsene Wenger received during his final years with the North London club.

Fabregas, now 31 was given his break in football from Wenger after signing for Arsenal in the summer of 2003 from the Barcelona academy. The midfielder blossomed under the tutelage of the French boss, and lifted the 2005 FA Cup & captained the side during eight seasons with the Gunners. However, his time in North London was brought to an end after a protracted transfer saga that saw Fabregas return to childhood club Barcelona in the summer of 2011.

The departure of Fabregas represented a major blow for Wenger and marked a decline of Arsenal as a league winning force. Speaking with beIN SPORTS Fabregas revealed his sadness of the abuse Wenger received & noted that his former boss deserves more credit for what he achieved with the Gunners.

“Some moments I was sad yes, He doesn’t deserve it for what he’s done.”

Wenger transformed the fortunes of Arsenal during his twenty-two years with the team. Turning the North London side into one of the most recognizable in world football, including the impressive feat of winning the 2003-04 league title without suffering a defeat. However, for Fabregas, the nature of football is to always look to the here and now, not dwell on past glories.

“In football, it’s all about today. What you’ve done yesterday, unfortunately, doesn’t count.”

Speaking on Wenger’s achievement Fabregas asserted that history will be kind to his former mentor. “When you retire after twenty, thirty years people will talk about it and remember it like wow what they did.”

Fabregas also stressed that he is focused on his current challenge with Monaco, having joined the side in January. Adding that he is not looking back on past glories with former clubs.

“Right now you need to perform today, this is the world we live in. It’s great because you cannot live in the past. I will be able to live in the past when I’m thirty-eight and I retire and hang up my boots it will be perfect as I can see videos of myself scoring goals every single day.”

You can watch the full video with the Spanish midfielder in the video above.