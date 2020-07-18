Arsenal Vs Manchester City - Live Stream
Live Updates
Preamble
Now for Man City! Eric Garcia starts at the back, David Silva wears the captain's armband and Gabriel Jesus will lead the line!
How we line-up in tonight's semi-final!
XI | Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, D Silva (C), De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.
Subs | Carson, Stones, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Otamendi, Foden.


TEAM NEWS! First up Arsenal! Five changes from the side that beat Liverpool last time out! Arteta has gone with a spicy looking front three of Aubameyang, Lacazette and Pepe!
Here it is - our semi-final team news!
Aubameyang starts
Lacazette starts
And so does Nicolas Pepe


Man City will be wearing this new kit today! What do you think of it?
Making its on-pitch debut at Wembley


Arsenal have arrived at Wembley!
The Gunners have arrived!
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream of Arsenal Vs Man City! A place in the final is up for grabs, as Mikel Arteta takes on former mentor Pep Guardiola. Join me for the build up, team news and goals from Wembley.