Everton Vs Liverpool – LIVE STREAM

Date- Sunday, June 21, 2020 Kick-Off – 21:00 Mecca Channel – 11 HD

Mitch Freeley

More updates from our man Matt Critchley! He has been busy today!

Over at Villa park, two goals from Chelsea puts the Blues in control. You can watch that on HD11!

GOAL! ⚽ Two goals in a couple of minutes have turned this game on its head! Pulisic and Giroud give Chelsea the lead!



— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 21, 2020

More from our man Matt Critchley, and Liverpool's changing rooms!

It's hardly the most glamorous surroundings for the Premier League leaders!

Everton has arrived! The streets around Goodison Park deadly quiet with a heavy police presence!

🔵 @Everton are winless in 18 Premier League meetings with @LFC (D10 L8) since a 2-0 win back in October 2010 at Goodison Park.



— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 21, 2020

Everton with some very important additions to their kit!

Mo Salah was in a good mood earlier today! There have been doubts on his fitness... wonder if he will start today!

A little look inside Goodison with two hours to go! Big fan of the national flags!



So here we go, the league leaders return to action, and they'll be getting changed in a carpark?! Matt Critchley has more!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for Everton Vs Liverpool. The equation is simple for Liverpool, two more wins and they are champions! However local rivals Everton will have other ideas! Join me for the buildup, team news and goals as they go in!