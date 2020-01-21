Everton 2-2 Newcastle United January 21, 2020 22:50 4:18 min Highlights Everton Newcastle United -Latest Videos 0:35 min Chelsea Vs Arsenal - Live! 24:37 min News Summary 0:20 min Chelsea Vs Arsenal – Predicted Teams & Stream Info 3:01 min Serie A: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 20 2:38 min GAME RECAP: Trail Blazers 129, Warriors 124 1:51 min GAME RECAP: Spurs 120, Suns 118 1:55 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 139, Lakers 107 1:19 min GAME RECAP: Jazz 118, Pacers 88 1:29 min GAME RECAP: Nuggets 107, Timberwolves 100 2:48 min GAME RECAP: Thunder 112, Rockets 107