Jordan Pickford was punished for the latest in a long list of embarrassing errors as the blundering Everton goalkeeper allowed Youri Tielemans to rescue a 1-1 draw for Leicester.

Clinging to the first half lead given to them by James Rodriguez, Everton were denied three points when Pickford let Tielemans' shot squirm into the net after the break at Goodison Park.

Leicester sit third in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City, and look capable of pushing for a top-four finish even with leading scorer Jamie Vardy currently sidelined through injury.