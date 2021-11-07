Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham ended 0-0 in a frantic encounter with Everton at Goodison Park, with Rafael Benitez's side reduced to 10 men late on.

In a competitive clash, albeit one lacking in clear opportunities, Everton had a penalty overturned in the second half before Giovani Lo Celso hit the woodwork late on for Spurs.

Richarlison was awarded a spot-kick after Hugo Lloris lunged in, but referee Chris Kavanagh changed his decision after checking the pitchside monitor, and Everton fell foul of VAR again when Mason Holgate received his marching orders in stoppage time.

Spurs did not have enough time to make their numerical advantage count, however, as Conte – who enjoyed a good record against Everton in his time at Chelsea, winning three and drawing one of their four meetings – had to settle for a point.

The only shot on target in a cagey first half long-range effort from Ben Godfrey, which was saved comfortably by Hugo Lloris.

It was the fourth half of Premier League football in a row where Spurs had failed to have a shot on target, despite both wing-backs Sergio Reguilon and Emerson Royal having good chances, both directing their efforts wide.

The game finally came to life in the 63rd minute when Lloris appeared to bring down Richarlison in the box. However, after a VAR check showing that the Spurs keeper got a slight touch on the ball, referee Kavanagh reversed his decision, much to Everton's chagrin.

Everton's frustration was almost compounded in the 88th minute – the left-hand post coming to their rescue from Lo Celso's excellent effort.

Substitute Holgate then saw a yellow card upgraded to a red for catching Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after making a clearance, though Everton held on to stop their run of defeats.