EPL : Arsenal 1 Brighton 2 By beIN SPORTS December 5, 2019 22:55 4:01 min Highlights Premier League Arsenal Brighton and Hove Albion -Latest Videos 3:50 min Saudi Arabia 1 Qatar 0 - Match Report 5:37 min IRAQ 2 Bahrain 2 (3-5) 24:59 min News Summary 0:20 min Mourinho has 'no problem' with Solskjaer 0:33 min Klopp's 100 Premier League wins were 'life savers' 0:24 min Would Mourinho like Bale back at Tottenham ? 1:21 min Game Recap: Hornets 106, Warriors 91 1:25 min Game Recap: Celtics 112, Heat 93 1:20 min Game Recap: Magic 128, Suns 114 1:26 min Game Recap: Bucks 127, Pistons 103