Mitch Freeley

Former Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong has saluted Sergio Aguero and David Silva as Premier League greats following their influential performances as the champions brushed aside Bournemouth with a 3-1 win on Sunday.

400 proved to be a key number for the Citizens with Sergio Aguero’s brace ensuring he reached a tally of 400 career goals, whilst Spanish playmaker David Silva made the same number of appearances for the club.

de Jong, who played with both players during his three-year stint in Manchester was quick to praise the duo. Placing them with the greats of the Premier League.

“They will be among the very best. Talking about the Berkamp’s, The Henry’s the Adam’s, the very best. They will be amongst these players. The stats tell the story itself. “

Both Aguero and Silva have been instrumental in the rise of Manchester City to one of the best footballing sides in Europe under Pep Guardiola. de Jong who is now with QSL side Al Shahania added that their contribution will not go unnoticed.

“What they did for Man City down the years has been incredible, since they have been at the club they have made a real impact and been important at the club. They have contributed to many successes at the club and obviously, they will go down as one of the greats.”

Whilst former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was also topic of conversation, with de Jong convinced that the central defender will be a success at Anderlecht as a player-manager despite not yet registering a win in the league.

“Knowing Vinny for many years at City and Hamburg, he won’t give up even though he has a set-back with this injury and with the disappointing results he will not stop.”

“He will be successful knowing him, and he will do everything in his power to be successful. It’s a little set-back but they are a part on the way to success.”