Aarran Summers

A season of highs and lows for Crystal Palace, but for The Eagles, there could be something to cheer about on Wednesday night. A 3-1 victory at Old Trafford has handed Roy Hodgson’s team a rare chance of completing a league double for the first time.

Crystal Palace’s future in the Premier League is already perhaps assured. Ten points clear of the relegation zone, Hodgson can take positives from their last two matches. An unlikely 2-1 win over Brighton last time out has eased the pressure. Their status of being ‘shot shy’ or even’ goal shy’ is most alarming, though, as Crystal Palace registered just 33 shots in the Premier League in February – the lowest.

In team news, Jeffrey Schupp is likely to be involved in some capacity, as Connor Wickham, although both will start on the bench. It is improbable that Wilfried Zaha will face his former side. It is also still too early in the recovery for James McArthur to feature.

Crystal Palace Predicted Team

Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew, Townsend, Eze, Mateta

Date- Wednesday, 3rd March 2021 Kick-Off – 23:15 Mecca

Channel –beIN SPORTS 1 English Live Stream - beIN CONNECT





Manchester United are 20 games unbeaten away from home this season – a run that started against Chelsea just over a year ago. They were perhaps unfortunate to deserve all three points in their match against Chelsea last time out. Manchester United are unbeaten in their previous seven Premier League games against their opponents with three wins and four draws.



Following Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Wolves on Tuesday, Manchester United are now 15 points behind their city rivals. However, under Solskjaer’s transformation this season, his side remain second and still hold a six-point buffer to fifth place. Their recent form is causing alarm, with Manchester United drawing three of their last four league games.



In team news, the significant inclusion involves Edinson Cavani, and he is likely to be thrown into the starting eleven after recovering from a muscular injury. The tie is too early for Paul Pogba, however, and with the Manchester derby coming up, Solskjaer will look to keep his side fresh ahead of what will be a difficult encounter.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Fred, James, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani

Manchester United will begin the contest as favourites on Wednesday, but Crystal Palace will have one eye on completing the league double for the first time in their history. You can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.