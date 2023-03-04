Wesley Fofana put Chelsea in front with his first league goal for the club seven minutes after half-time, the former Leicester centre-back rising to head home from Ben Chilwell's corner.

It was Chelsea's first goal in 396 minutes and just their second in seven games in all competitions.

The 10th placed Blues held on for just their third win in their last 16 games in all competitions.

Ending a run of three successive defeats will give Potter a little breathing space ahead of Chelsea's bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund.