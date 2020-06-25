Date- Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca Channel – 11 HD

The calm before the storm! I wonder if Frank Lampard can hand Liverpool the title tonight?

Lampard and Guardiola having a pre-match chat.



What do you reckon they're discussing?

There was a suggestion that Pep Guardiola might rotate his side with an eye on the FA Cup. Judging by this side, they are going out strong! Raheem Sterling to play as a false 9 in the absence of Sergio Aguero.

How we line-up at Stamford Bridge 🙌



XI | Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Fernandinho (C), Mendy, Gundogan, Rodrigo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling



Subs | Carson, Jesus, Zinchenko, Sane, Silva, Otamendi, Doyle, Harwood-Bellis, Palmer



⚽ @HaysWorldwide



Team news! Two changes to the Chelsea team that won at Aston Villa last time out. Ross Barkley and Christian Pulisic come into the side!

Two changes in the Chelsea team tonight!

It's going to be a hot one in West London this evening!

So here we go! A big night in the title race!

Good evening! Welcome to the live updates for Chelsea Vs Man City. Are we witnessing the last dance of Manchester City as reigning Premier League champions? The Scenario is simple for Pep Guardiola's side, only a win against Chelsea will do, otherwise Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions for the first time in their history! Join me for the build-up, team news and goals from the game!