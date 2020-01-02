Chelsea not considering Zaha - Lampard January 2, 2020 14:08 0:39 min Chelsea boss Frank Lampard rules out a move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. Interviews Premier League Frank Lampard -Latest Videos 0:35 min Ndombele is always injured - Mourinho 0:39 min Chelsea not considering Zaha - Lampard 0:21 min Pep and Ancelotti disagree over Dominic tackle 0:34 min Ibrahimovic in Milan for medical 0:26 min Pogba will be out for a month - Solskjaer 0:44 min Xhaka has assured me he wants to stay - Arteta 0:43 min VAR analyses decisions the human eye cannot see ! 2:31 min Top 10 Dunks of the Month 0:18 min Play of the Day: Mitchell Robinson 0:17 min Dunk of the Night: Anthony Davis