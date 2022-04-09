Third-placed Chelsea suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford last week before losing 3-1 against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

But they restored confidence on Saturday by putting Southampton to the sword, racing into a 4-0 lead with just half an hour played.

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz put the game beyond the home side's reach by half-time.

Werner and Mount both scored again early in the second half as the match became an embarrassing rout.