Match Report

Liverpool are Premier League champions after Manchester City were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola's side had the chance to prolong the Reds' 30-year wait at least until the two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium next week, but the title was within touching distance when Christian Pulisic gave Frank Lampard's side a 36th-minute lead.

Kevin De Bruyne's spectacular free-kick brought City level and Raheem Sterling hit the post, but their vulnerability on the break was eventually punished when Fernandinho handled in a desperate 75th-minute goalmouth scramble.

The veteran Brazil international was sent off and his countryman Willian sealed the points and crowned Jurgen Klopp's dominant league winners.

Kepa Arrizabalaga acrobatically pushed Fernandinho's header from Riyad Mahrez's free-kick over the crossbar amid a controlled opening half-hour from City.

Ederson saved well from Pulisic and Andreas Christensen in quick succession at the other end, and he merited better protection when Chelsea took the lead.

Poor communication between Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy and the latter's botched recovery tackle that left Pulisic in the clear to finish coolly.

There was questionable wisdom in Mendy seeking to atone for his errors by shooting frequently from distance early in the second half.

In the 55th minute, De Bruyne added finesse to that tactic with a sumptuous dipping free-kick after N'Golo Kante clumsily fouled Mahrez.

A one-touch counter-attack then ended with Sterling dinking against the post, with Chelsea's efforts noticeably more laboured.

Ederson launched that attack but a poor pass out was almost punished as Mason Mount thumped into the side netting.

City's slick dominance of the ball but creaky defence lent an intriguing balance to the final quarter of the contest – Sterling curling agonisingly wide before Kyle Walker somehow got back to improbably deny Pulisic a second on the goal line.

Fernandinho was unable to be so precise when denying Tammy Abraham, leaving Willian to send Ederson the wrong way and prompt celebrations on Merseyside.

Live Updates

The calm before the storm! I wonder if Frank Lampard can hand Liverpool the title tonight?

There was a suggestion that Pep Guardiola might rotate his side with an eye on the FA Cup. Judging by this side, they are going out strong! Raheem Sterling to play as a false 9 in the absence of Sergio Aguero.

Team news! Two changes to the Chelsea team that won at Aston Villa last time out. Ross Barkley and Christian Pulisic come into the side!

It's going to be a hot one in West London this evening!

So here we go! A big night in the title race!

Good evening! Welcome to the live updates for Chelsea Vs Man City. Are we witnessing the last dance of Manchester City as reigning Premier League champions? The Scenario is simple for Pep Guardiola's side, only a win against Chelsea will do, otherwise Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions for the first time in their history! Join me for the build-up, team news and goals from the game!