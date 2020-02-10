Mitch Freeley

Tim Cahill believes that "anything is possible" for Everton under new boss Carlo Ancelotti as his former club makes a push towards European football after their winter break.

Cahill, who has just been announced as the newest ambassador for Qatar 2022 revealed that he met Ancelotti only a few days ago and added that he had plenty of admiration for the veteran Italian boss.

“Firstly he’s a gentleman, someone who I respect a lot. Just caught up with him the other day and I’ll go into the training ground to see them again in the coming weeks and months.”

Ancelotti has turned around the fortunes of Everton, who were languishing in the relegation zone when he took over from Marco Silva in December. Now Everton is undefeated in five league games and sits in seventh place just six points away from European football, following a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

“I think he’s going to do fantastic, he has a great aura about him. He’s already imprinted on the club and he knows how to get results” added Cahill when asked about the impact Ancelotti has made in his short time with Everton.

Whilst the ex-Australian international, who was speaking to beIN SPORTS on the sidelines of the event to announce himself as an ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy added that Ancelotti will need more time to add his players into the squad.

“At the same time, it’s going to take time because he’s inherited, new players. He needs to really work on what he wants to bring in and put his stamp on it.”

“At the moment Everton is flying and it’s under his guidance. With his experience and his knowledge, I think we will do okay.”

Cahill added that Everton now needs to continue their run of form which has pushed them up the league, insisting that Ancelotti needs to finish the season on a high.

“Okay is finishing strong because where we were months ago to where we are now it’s much more positive.”

Cahill remained coy on the prospect of the Toffees pushing further up the table under Ancelotti following a big summer of spending. Especially when he believed that Everton could challenge for Champions League football under Marco Silva at the start of this campaign.



“I’m not definitely going to talk about that. Because I thought that was a possibility this season and maybe it still is, but with Ancholotti anything is possible.”

You can hear more from Tim Cahill in the video above.

