Chelsea ignored the drama over Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club as Kai Havertz inspired a 4-0 rout of Premier League strugglers Burnley, while Leeds manager Jesse Marsch suffered a 1-0 defeat at Leicester in his first game on Saturday.

All Premier League captains were wearing armbands in Ukraine colours this weekend and clubs held a minute's applause in a show of solidarity with the country following Russia's invasion.

The war has indirectly taken a major toll on Chelsea, with Russian oligarch Abramovich putting the club up for sale amid fears he may be sanctioned by the British government for his alleged links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich's vast investment delivered 19 major trophies in his 19-year reign, including the Champions League and Club World Cup under current boss Thomas Tuchel.

But Chelsea face an uncertain future in the post-Abramovich era, putting pressure on Tuchel to keep the team on track during the transition to a new owner.

Qualifying for the Champions League is essential to that ambition and third-placed Chelsea remain on course after brushing aside third-bottom Burnley at Turf Moor.

After Chelsea fans chanted Abramovich's name during the applause for Ukraine, Reece James put them ahead in the 47th minute with a fierce finish.

Havertz doubled the lead with a header from Christian Pulisic's cross five minutes later.

The German forward, again replacing club record signing Romelu Lukaku, made it three goals in nine minutes with a close-range strike from James' cross.

Pulisic tapped in Chelsea's fourth in the 69th minute from Saul Niguez's deflected cross.